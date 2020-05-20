Experimental anti-viral treatment arriving at Colorado hospitals

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Unified Command Group (UCG) announced Wednesday that a second shipment of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir is now in Colorado.

The UCG received 1,720 doses of the drug, which will be distributed to five hospital systems and three independent hospitals, in proportion to the number of COVID-19 cases.

The recipients are:

Banner

Health Centura

Health HealthONE

Boulder Community Hospital

Children’s Hospital of Colorado

Denver Health

SCL Health

UCHealth

Hospital systems with more than one hospital in their system will be in charge of distributing the doses out to the hospitals within their respective systems.

Decisions on who should receive a dose will be made by physicians and their patients.

The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) requires all health care providers document administration of remdesivir and submit a report on all medication errors and all serious adverse events.