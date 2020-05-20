Experimental anti-viral treatment arriving at Colorado hospitals

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Unified Command Group (UCG) announced Wednesday that a second shipment of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir is now in Colorado.
The UCG received 1,720 doses of the drug, which will be distributed to five hospital systems and three independent hospitals, in proportion to the number of COVID-19 cases.
The recipients are:
- Banner
- Health Centura
- Health HealthONE
- Boulder Community Hospital
- Children’s Hospital of Colorado
- Denver Health
- SCL Health
- UCHealth
Hospital systems with more than one hospital in their system will be in charge of distributing the doses out to the hospitals within their respective systems.
Decisions on who should receive a dose will be made by physicians and their patients.
The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) requires all health care providers document administration of remdesivir and submit a report on all medication errors and all serious adverse events.