Experience the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce

In a limited time traveling exhibition, the Commemorative Air Force is bring The Rise Above to Wings Over the Rockies for Black History month.

Bill Shepard of the Commemorative Air Force-Red Tail-Rise Above Squadron shares what will be expected at the exhibit.

The RISE ABOVE Traveling exhibit is an immersive experience housed in a 53’ semi-trailer. Because of its dynamic 160-degree panoramic screen, the film creates the feeling of being in the cockpit soaring above the clouds.

The exhibit will be on display at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum on February 23rd to February 26th from 10am to 5pm.

