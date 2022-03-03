Manny Barella, the Executive Chef at Bellota which is located at the Source Hotel in Denver was recently notified of his nomination as a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award in the “Emerging Chef” category. This is Barella’s first nomination and an accomplishment he’s truly honored by.

Bellota serve interpretations of regional Mexican dishes that are deeply rooted in tradition. Their menu showcases Mexican cuisine with personal meaning, tapping into my Mexican heritage through dishes inspired by recipes and dishes I grew up with and inspired by my childhood in Monterrey, Mexico.

Bellota is open Weds – Sun, from 11 am to close; we have a lunch special during the week, and we have Happy Hour from 3-5pm every day we are open.