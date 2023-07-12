DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Animal Protection has received 323 calls for dogs being left inside vehicles during extreme temperatures so far this year, according to a release from the department. DAP received another 394 calls for “animals without shelter in unsafe temperatures.”

But it’s not just happening in Denver. Lakewood Animal Control agents are reporting high numbers of pets left in vehicles so far this summer.

“They have seen an increase in calls, for dogs being left in vehicles, that they’re responding to, right now,” Lakewood Police Agent Paul Osckel said.

Osckel had two photos from animal control, taken over the past couple of years, during vehicle animal welfare checks, showing temperature gauge readings in the 100s.

“Cracking the window, does absolutely nothing, to protect the dog,” he said.

Osckel said always alert authorities if you see an animal in a hot vehicle before taking matters into your own hands.

You can be cited, even face jail time, for leaving an animal in a hot car.

“I just don’t think it’s fair to the animal,” Osckel, who has two dogs himself, said.

How to protect your animal

There are several things you can do to protect your pet from overheating. If you suspect an animal is suffering from heatstroke:

Move the animal to shade or a cooler area

Cool the pet down with water or ice packs on the stomach only

Offer cool drinking water, but do not force-feed water

Don’t submerge the pet in water, this can cause further hurt them when temperature regulation is impaired

Don’t cover, crate, or confine the pet

Even if your pet responds to cooling treatments, it’s critical you go to an emergency veterinarian.

General tips to keep your pets safe from the summer heat, according to DAP, are:

Don’t transport animals in the beds of pickup trucks. It’s illegal to let dogs ride loose in truck beds. The hot metal can also burn their paws. Exposure to direct sunlight can be just as harmful as being left inside an enclosed vehicle.

Keep walks during peak daytime hours to a minimum.

Be mindful of hot pavement that can burn your pet’s feet. If you can’t hold your bare hand on pavement for 10 seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog to walk on. Also, being so close to the warm ground, your dog’s body can heat up quickly.

Provide adequate shelter from the elements, as well as access to fresh water. Denver city ordinance requires pets have adequate outdoor shelter, such as a doghouse, porch area, or similar structure that allows an animal to escape the elements.

If you take your pet with you everywhere you go, keep in mind they’re just as hot, if not hotter, than their human owner. So keep them as cool as you would keep yourself.