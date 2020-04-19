Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) speaks while flanked by U.S. President Donald Trump during a briefing about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is hopeful of a deal later Sunday that could pass Congress quickly and get the program back up by midweek.

The proposed deal would add roughly $300 billion for the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The program has been swamped by businesses applying for loans and reached its appropriations limit last Thursday, leaving thousands of small companies in limbo.

An additional $50 billion would be appropriated for disaster loans.