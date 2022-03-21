DENVER (KDVR) — After a very dry end to 2021, it is amazing news to start off 2022 with three months in a row getting over a foot of snow in Denver.

Along with seeing over a foot of snow, all three months have also finished above their respective averages. Of course, March isn’t over yet, but it is already well above the expected median.

Both January and February also finished within the top 15 snowiest on record in Denver this year.

Denver picked up 13.4 inches of snow in January, 15.8 inches in February, and so far, 13.1 inches this March.

With March and April historically being Denver’s snowiest months, we are hoping to continue this trend of above-average moisture into the rest of spring.