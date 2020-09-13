Evergreen community comes together to clean up vandalization of mural

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Evergreen community members came together to restore a popular mural, near the dam, vandalized earlier this week.

The mural was painted last year by Wilmot art teacher Elisabeth Marcu with the help of about 900 local students.

Vandalism was discovered Thursday morning with racial slurs and vulgar images spray-painted across it, under Highway 73.

Volunteers quickly stepped in that same day, to wipe off the graffiti.

More volunteers, of all ages, returned to repaint part of it and add something new on Saturday.

“One person tried to mess this up. But do you see the hundreds of people that want to fix it? And that is a really powerful message,” Elisabeth Marcus, Wilmot Elementary Art Teacher, said.

“That’s why we’re adding the hearts to the mural today, as a reminder to everyone who walks through that love wins. Love is more powerful than hate.”

Police do not have any suspects in the incident. One community member is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest. Contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-277-0211 with any information.