DENVER (KDVR) — A couple hundred people gathered Monday evening at a park outside Manual High School to call attention to the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

That shooting happened Sunday night. Part of the incident was captured on video.

Organizers described the Denver gathering as a prayer and action event to protect Black men in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Video above showcases parts of the rally that included speeches, chants, music and prayer.