Grass fire in Colorado Springs contained, 22 homes saved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:59 p.m.): According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department public information officer, after about an hour and a half, the fire is under control.

The fire was estimated at four to five acres and 60 firefighters with heavy apparatus battled to contain the blaze. The PIO said 22 homes were saved by the efforts of fire crews.

ORIGINAL: Evacuations for all buildings off Friendship Lane have been issued as a grass fire is threatening nearby homes on Sunday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Fire Department is working the blaze off King Street and Tonka Avenue.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of #Workinggrassfire off King St. and Tonka Ave. Evacuations have begun for structures off Friendship Ln. Please avoid the area if at all possible — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 14, 2021

Officials are asking everyone in the area to stay clear of the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.