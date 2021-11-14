Grass fire in Colorado Springs contained, 22 homes saved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:59 p.m.): According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department public information officer, after about an hour and a half, the fire is under control.
The fire was estimated at four to five acres and 60 firefighters with heavy apparatus battled to contain the blaze. The PIO said 22 homes were saved by the efforts of fire crews.
ORIGINAL: Evacuations for all buildings off Friendship Lane have been issued as a grass fire is threatening nearby homes on Sunday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Fire Department is working the blaze off King Street and Tonka Avenue.
Officials are asking everyone in the area to stay clear of the scene.
