ESPN reports Broncos QB Drew Lock out 2-6 weeks

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) stands on the sideline after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Legwold, Broncos QB Drew Lock has sprained his AC and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Broncos’ QB Drew Lock, who was in a sling after today’s loss to Pittsburgh, sprained his AC and is expected to be sidelined between 2-6 weeks, per me and @Jeff_Legwold. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to help determine extent of damage and how long he will miss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

How long Lock will be out depends on how serious the injury. There are three levels of sprains, according to Harvard Health.

“Depending on the severity of the ligament damage, acromioclavicular (AC) sprains usually are classified into three grades:

Grade I — The acromioclavicular ligament is partially torn but its companion ligament, the coracoclavicular, is uninjured, so the acromioclavicular joint remains tightly joined.

— The acromioclavicular ligament is partially torn but its companion ligament, the coracoclavicular, is uninjured, so the acromioclavicular joint remains tightly joined. Grade II — The acromioclavicular ligament is completely torn and the coracoclavicular ligament is partially torn. In this case, the collarbone typically angles slightly out of place.

— The acromioclavicular ligament is completely torn and the coracoclavicular ligament is partially torn. In this case, the collarbone typically angles slightly out of place. Grade III — Both the acromioclavicular ligament and the coracoclavicular ligament are completely torn, and the collarbone separation is obvious.”

Lock was injured in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The injury came on a sack that resulted in a turnover. He was in a sling during his postgame interviews.

FOX31 will provide an update as soon as it is released.