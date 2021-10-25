Escalating supply chain delays to impact holiday shopping

News
Posted: / Updated:

With more people buying what they need online and a general increase in shopping for goods rather than services, the U.S. has seen a domino effect of problems with getting shipments to their buyers, especially for products coming from overseas.

More than 100 cargo ships are at U.S./Canadian borders, waiting to dock; traffic jams are delaying trucks from being able to move inventory – decreasing the shipments they can deliver and thereby their ability to replenish warehouses; and the cost of shipping containers is almost 5x what it was pre-pandemic. Small- and medium-sized retailers especially are having to watch their inventories run low while big retailers are taking extreme measures − like chartering their own fleet of ships − to have their goods arrive in time for the holiday season.

Dr. Phil Levy, Chief Economist at Flexport, shares his insights into data from their industry-leading tech platform to forecast what consumers and business owners could be facing this holiday season and well into 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories