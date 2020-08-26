Erie teenager missing, heartbroken mother pleads for help

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — An Erie teenager has been missing for more than a week. Her family and police are desperately searching for answers, asking the community for help bringing her home.

Robbi Davis has been putting up fliers wherever she can.

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” Davis said.

Tuesday marks nine days without Davis’ daughter, 14-year-old Skylar Laituri.

Laituri is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 105 pounds and was possibly wearing ripped jeans when she last left her Erie home.

“My heart breaks when I go to sleep without you, it breaks when I wake up without you, I just need to know you are safe sweetheart,” Davis said.

Davis’ greatest fear is someone has Laituri. She left home around 9:30 pm Aug. 16. That night, police searched for her.

“I saw the police cars driving all night looking for her, so she had to had left in a car,” Davis said, adding “There’s no way a 14-year-old girl could have gotten that far that fast without transportation.”

Davis is especially worried because there’s only one other time Laituri snuck out of her home.

“She had snuck out once before and some really horrific things had happened and I thought that would never happen again based on what she experienced the first time,” Davis said.

Laituri doesn’t have her phone because of what happened last time back in June. Davis says police have her phone.

“Her phone is still part of the investigation from the initial incident from when she was harmed,” Davis said.

Two days after her disappearance, Davis said her daughter was scheduled to do a final interview for that case.

To avoid putting the search for her daughter in jeopardy, Davis can only say the crime her daughter was victim to was horrific.

To her understanding, police have no leads.

“I just want to bring her home safely, that’s all,” Davis said.

FOX31 asked police if Laituri’s disappearance is connected to the case she was supposed to interview for. They have not provided an answer at this time.

Officials with Erie Police Department did direct anyone with information to call their dispatch line at 303-441-4444.