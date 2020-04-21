Erie standoff involves S.W.A.T. and flash bangs, ends with arrest

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — A several hours-long barricade incident at a residence in the 2200 block of Linden Place ended with an arrest in the early morning hours on Tuesday, April 21.

Scott A. Barbarick, age 48, faces several possible charges including attempted homicide of a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Erie detectives went to investigate a possible domestic violence situation early Monday morning, April 20. The alleged occurrence took place the evening prior to their investigation.

Erie Police Department obtained a search warrant Monday afternoon after several attempts to gain voluntary access in to the home were denied. Boulder County S.W.A.T. was called in to assist with the situation.

Several tactics were executed to allow police entry or get Barbarick to exit the home. Boulder Police Department S.W.A.T., Broomfield S.W.A.T. and Longmont S.W.A.T. were then called to assist in the attempted diffusion of the event.

EPD posted on Facebook: “Update at approximately 9:30 p.m.: Entry into the residence has been made via robots. SWAT deployed gas and flash bangs. A shot had been fired into an armored vehicle in the driveway. The robots are searching the home.”

Approximately 2 a.m. on April 21, officers entered the home and took Barbarick into custody.