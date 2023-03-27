DENVER (KDVR) — Eric Clapton will appear at Denver’s Ball Arena on September 16, which will cap a limited series of concert dates across North America. These will be Clapton’s only shows in in 2023.

Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. Jimmie Vaughan will be supporting Clapton.

Ticket presales begin March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Public sale will begin March 31 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, please visit ericclapton.com.

ERIC CLAPTON 2023 CONCERT DATES

September 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena September 10 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena September 12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center September 14 Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center September 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Eric Clapton is one of about two dozen artists scheduled to play at Ball Arena this year.