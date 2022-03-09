DENVER (KDVR) — Central Colorado has been hit heavily by wildfires over the past few years, making air quality as important to forecast as the weather, and now, an Environmental Protection Agency-financed study aims to make these smoke warnings more readily accessible.

Colorado State University received a $992,464 grant from the EPA on Tuesday, which will fund a study that will hopefully result in a more efficient system of communication for smoke advisories stemming from wildfires.

According to the EPA, the smoke produced from a wildfire consists of a complex mixture of gases and fine particles that are the result of burning wood. It is these small particles that are the largest threat, health-wise, to people both indoors and outdoors.

With the funding, CSU will start forming partnerships with local communities to start developing an air-quality monitoring system that will help improve communication when it comes to getting warnings out to residents living in areas impacted by wildfire smoke. Additionally, those taking part in the project will generate a real-time, high-resolution map that will be able to inform users how to best minimize exposure to smoke.

“In the wake of the Marshall Fire, Coloradans understand far too well that climate change has put our communities at increased risk of wildfire,” said KC Becker, the EPA’s Region 8 administrator.

“As wildfires become more frequent and severe, we must improve how we communicate the risks of smoke exposure to impacted communities,” said Maureen Gwinn, principal deputy assistant administrator at the EPA’s Office of Research and Development.

This is just one of a dozen projects that make up the EPA STAR grant program, which is pushing to minimize communal health risks, like bronchitis, cancer and other lung diseases that result from smoke exposure.

The American West was recently deemed to be the driest it’s likely been in 1,200 years, according to a recent study in the Nature Climate Change journal, and as a result, scientists believe these wildfires are likely to persist the longer preventative measures are not adopted.