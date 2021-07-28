ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

INDIO, CA – APRIL 25: Musicians Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

HOUSTON (KDVR) — Dusty Hill, the bassist who spent more than 50 years with ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72.

Rolling Stone shared a statement from his bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, about Hill’s death.

“We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” the statement read in part.

ZZ Top was scheduled to play at Fiddler’s Green in Englewood on Aug. 24, but with Hill’s death may put the tour in danger. Hill had missed earlier shows on this tour due to a hip issue.