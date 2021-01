GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Greeley resident who has been a die-hard fan of Jeopardy since the 1980’s reflects on her once in a lifetime experience on actually appearing as a contestant on the show she continues to love.

To say Debbie Kauffman is a fan of Jeopardy would be, an understatement. When Kaufman’s son Ben was a baby, he would cry when the daily double music came on. "You know, we would grab him and turn it back down and then turn it back up, what are you gonna do?” Kauffman said.