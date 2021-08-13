Underground Music Showcase to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Underground Music Showcase will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry into the three-day music festival.

“It’s the right thing to do, and the way we’ll be able to rock the way we want to,” UMS wrote on the festival website.

The announcement comes as more entertainment companies are choosing to implement vaccine requirements.

AEG Presents — the company behind venues like the Gothic Theatre, Mission Ballroom and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, along with Decadence NYE and Global Dance Festival — will implement the same requirements later this year. Live Nation also announced it will allow artists to implement vaccine rules for people who attend their shows.

At UMS, festival staff will check attendees for full vaccination. That means anyone who received their final vaccine dose by Aug. 13 will be allowed to enter without needing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

People who are unvaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative test within 72 hours or a negative antigen (rapid) test taken with 24 hours before attending the festival. Unvaccinated people who do not want to submit to the testing requirements will be allowed to request a refund.

The festival will not require masks, although face coverings will be encouraged in indoor spaces and for people who are unvaccinated.

The festival is set among multiple venues on South Broadway from Aug. 27-29. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.