DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready for a blast from the past. The Totally Tubular Festival is coming to Fiddler’s Green this summer.
The festival is hitting 17 U.S. cities and bringing the best 80s New Wave bands.
The 1980s was a vibrant music scene, and 40 years later, some legendary artists are hitting the stage once again.
These artists will be playing at the Totally Tubular Festival:
- Thomas Dolby
- Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey
- Modern English
- Men Without Hats
- The Romantics
- Bow Wow Wow
- Tommy Tutone
- The Plimsouls
“The tour is set to kick off this summer, bringing together the unique sounds and rhythms that defined an era known for its innovative and eclectic music. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to relive the magic of the ’80s with the artists who helped make the decade legendary,” said the festival on its website.
Fans can dance and sing along to classics like “What I Like About You,” “I Want Candy,” “867-5309/Jenny,” and more.
The Totally Tubular Festival will take place on July 6 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.
How to get tickets
Tickets for the Totally Tubular Festival go on sale on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.
If you are a mega fan of the sounds of the 80s, the festival is also selling a VIP package. The package will include:
- One premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows or general admission (where applicable)
- Early entry into the venue
- Exclusive meet and greet with band members
- Personal photograph with band members
- Access to the Totally Tubular preshow soundcheck
- Specially designed Totally Tubular fanny pack
- Custom Totally Tubular visor
- Official meet and greet laminate and lanyard
- Commemorative ticket
- On-site host
- Priority merchandise shopping
VIP packages are on sale now and are going for $289.
So, grab those neon shorts and padded shoulder shirts, and tease that hair for the Totally Tubular Festival.