DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready for a blast from the past. The Totally Tubular Festival is coming to Fiddler’s Green this summer.

The festival is hitting 17 U.S. cities and bringing the best 80s New Wave bands.

The 1980s was a vibrant music scene, and 40 years later, some legendary artists are hitting the stage once again.

These artists will be playing at the Totally Tubular Festival:

Thomas Dolby

Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

Modern English

Men Without Hats

The Romantics

Bow Wow Wow

Tommy Tutone

The Plimsouls

“The tour is set to kick off this summer, bringing together the unique sounds and rhythms that defined an era known for its innovative and eclectic music. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to relive the magic of the ’80s with the artists who helped make the decade legendary,” said the festival on its website.

Fans can dance and sing along to classics like “What I Like About You,” “I Want Candy,” “867-5309/Jenny,” and more.

The Totally Tubular Festival will take place on July 6 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Totally Tubular Festival go on sale on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

If you are a mega fan of the sounds of the 80s, the festival is also selling a VIP package. The package will include:

One premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows or general admission (where applicable)

Early entry into the venue

Exclusive meet and greet with band members

Personal photograph with band members

Access to the Totally Tubular preshow soundcheck

Specially designed Totally Tubular fanny pack

Custom Totally Tubular visor

Official meet and greet laminate and lanyard

Commemorative ticket

On-site host

Priority merchandise shopping

VIP packages are on sale now and are going for $289.

So, grab those neon shorts and padded shoulder shirts, and tease that hair for the Totally Tubular Festival.