Toby Keith announces rescheduled Colorado concert date

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Hey country fans, keep your tickets handy because Toby Keith has announced a new date for his postponed Loveland concert.

The show was initially scheduled for June 20, then postponed to Sept. 18. Now, with the continued presence of COVID-19, the show has been moved to June 4, 2021.

The country superstar will be joined by Colt Ford and Chancey Williams when he stops at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

Tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional tickets are on sale now at BudweiserEventsCenter.com.