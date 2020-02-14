‘The Masked Singer’ national tour coming to Denver in July

THE MASKED SINGER: Rabbit in the “New Masks on the Block” episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX. © 2019 FOX Broadcasting. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

DENVER — Hit FOX show “The Masked Singer” has inspired a national concert tour that will be making a stop in Denver this summer.

The live show will feature two celebrity hosts who appeared in the TV show as masked singers.

FOX also says “a mystery celebrity” will be unmasked in each of the 45 cities on the tour.

The show will be appropriate for all ages, according to FOX.

“The Masked Singer” Denver tour stop is July 15, 2020 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in the Denver Performing Arts Complex downtown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online. They are priced between about $50 and $90.

“The Masked Singer” TV show airs on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Mountain Time on FOX31.