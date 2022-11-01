DENVER (KDVR) — It’s official Swifties, Taylor Swift has announced her next tour, and she is making a stop in the Mile High City.

Swift tweeted early Tuesday morning that she was enchanted to announce her next tour, “The Eras Tour.”

Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!).” Swift will play in Denver on July 15, 2023.

The 32-year-old is widely known for her discography that spans multiple genres and her songwriting that takes inspiration from her personal life. Swift has released 10 studio albums and two re-recorded albums known as “Taylor’s Version.”

The artist, affectionately known as “blondie,” has achieved so many awards and nominations since her debut album was released in 2006 that the list would last longer than her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

Swift has won 11 Grammys and is the first and only woman solo artist to win the Grammy for Album Of The Year thrice for her solo recordings. She won the award in 2009 for “Fearless,” again in 2015 for “1989” and, most recently, in 2020 for “Folklore,” according to the recording academy.

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will stop in Denver on July 15 at Empower Field at Mile High. Muna and Gracie Abrams will also perform.

Every Swiftie knows how fast these concert tickets sell out, so take those nerves and “Shake it Off,” because presale begins Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale ends Nov. 9. So, if “You Need to Calm Down,” take a moment and then head to Ticketmaster for ticket information.