DENVER (KDVR) – “Don’t push” or shove others on your way to the digital ticket market this week following the latest announcement out of the Morrison-based venue of rocky redness that revealed the next chance to catch Sublime With Rome in concert in the Centennial State.

On Tuesday, a cause for “thanx” for fans of the Long Beach-based dispensers of reggae was unveiled when they announced their next return to Colorado is set to fall on April 28.

For those of you who feel at a bit of a “Crossroads,” perhaps thinking you’ve seen the Sublime enough to feel that maybe a sit on the sidelines for this early 2023 show is the way to go, first take into consideration who they’ll be joined on stage by.

(Credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Despite the concert date not falling on the “1st of Tha Month,” the special guest that will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Sublime in April will be Cleveland-based hip-hop outfit Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Sublime With Rome featuring special guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

(Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

General tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Those 10 a.m. start times should give you enough time to snag a few breakfast “burritos” for sustenance before tickets start getting scooped.

So, rise early on either of these ticket release dates to avoid being one of the unfortunate souls who’ll be standing outside the venue in April asking yourself, “what [have] I got[?]”

Instead, catch the certain-to-be versatile show from two music acts whose legendary statuses are growing with every performance that passes.