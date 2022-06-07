MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) – Initially, Red Rocks Amphitheatre was set to host the lone “South Park: 25th Anniversary Concert” performance on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m., but now, things have drastically changed.

The sources of this drastic shift, Coloradan cartoon makers Matt Stone and Trey Parker, have been busy over the last month playing a role in the recently released deepfake-infused music video from Kendrick Lamar.

Now, they’ve decided to spread the reach of the celebratory cheer they plan to kick up at Red Rocks in August by adding a second 25th Anniversary concert performance.

Tickets for the just-announced Aug. 9 show are set to hit the market for a presale on Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. The general sale begins this Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.

However, to be eligible to purchase a ticket to this newly added show, you need to have previously registered for the ticket sale window that ran from March 16 to March 20. If you are among this highly select group, then check your digital inbox because you should have received an email with details on how to snag your entry to the second date.

The last round of tickets started of at $99 before the tacking-on of fees is applied.

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert sales to lock out scalpers

In addition to performances from the South Park pair, Primus and Ween have also signed on to bring in the 25th year of existence for the cartoon program that has divvied out both life lessons and challenging topics that some may consider debaucherous in nature.

Event organizers also have a warning for those planning to abuse this ticket-buying system, designed to lock ticket scalpers out of the process. According to the organizers, those who attempt to violate the AXS terms of purchase will be removed from the registry pool.

For those of you who sent ticket-finding wishes up north to Mr. Hankey, make sure you don’t waste their miraculous granting and get ready to utilize your ticket-purchasing skills this coming Friday.

Otherwise, you will be stuck outside of the ‘Funkytown’ that Red Rocks will be turning into in mid-August, and that would simply be not cool.