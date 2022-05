DENVER (KDVR) — The Spirits on Fire Tour featuring The Smashing Pumpkins and special guest Jane’s Addiction will be at Ball Arena on Nov. 7.

Live Nation is producing the tour and said pre-sales begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. and general on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

The Smashing Pumpkins sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award after debuting in the early 90s. The band said it will release new music this year.