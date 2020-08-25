See Nathaniel Rateliff, Megan Thee Stallion and Sam Hunt during “Red Rocks Unpaused” free virtual concert series

DENVER (KDVR) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre is presenting a free virtual concert series “Red Rocks Unpaused,” Sept. 1-3 at 8 p.m.
“These may be the hottest three nights of the summer – at any venue in the world,” said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman. “The effects of COVID-19 have been devastating for venues everywhere but we’re hoping this provides fans of the artists and the venue with a chance to have some virtual good times.”
The lineup includes: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Phoebe Bridgers on Sept. 1, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion on Sept. 2 and Sam Hunt and Brett Young on Sept. 3.
Artist-audience interaction is encouraged:
- Audience chat messages displayed on the faces of the amphitheatre’s defining monoliths for artists to see and react to
- Audience ability to help set off pyrotechnics
- Viewers’ voice affects the show’s lighting and color schemes
- Viewer ability to vote and choose the final encore song
- Interchangeable camera views – letting the audience customize and choose the “seat” from which they’re viewing the show
- Audience polling that changes the outcome of the light show
The series is a partnership between Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Visible, a cellular service sponsor of Denver Arts & Venues.