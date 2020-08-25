See Nathaniel Rateliff, Megan Thee Stallion and Sam Hunt during “Red Rocks Unpaused” free virtual concert series

by: Keely Sugden

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

DENVER (KDVR) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre is presenting a free virtual concert series “Red Rocks Unpaused,” Sept. 1-3 at 8 p.m.

“These may be the hottest three nights of the summer – at any venue in the world,” said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman. “The effects of COVID-19 have been devastating for venues everywhere but we’re hoping this provides fans of the artists and the venue with a chance to have some virtual good times.”

The lineup includes: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Phoebe Bridgers on Sept. 1, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion on Sept. 2 and Sam Hunt and Brett Young on Sept. 3.

Artist-audience interaction is encouraged:

  • Audience chat messages displayed on the faces of the amphitheatre’s defining monoliths for artists to see and react to
  • Audience ability to help set off pyrotechnics
  • Viewers’ voice affects the show’s lighting and color schemes
  • Viewer ability to vote and choose the final encore song
  • Interchangeable camera views – letting the audience customize and choose the “seat” from which they’re viewing the show
  • Audience polling that changes the outcome of the light show

The series is a partnership between Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Visible, a cellular service sponsor of Denver Arts & Venues.

