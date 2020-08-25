See Nathaniel Rateliff, Megan Thee Stallion and Sam Hunt during “Red Rocks Unpaused” free virtual concert series

DENVER (KDVR) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre is presenting a free virtual concert series “Red Rocks Unpaused,” Sept. 1-3 at 8 p.m.

“These may be the hottest three nights of the summer – at any venue in the world,” said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman. “The effects of COVID-19 have been devastating for venues everywhere but we’re hoping this provides fans of the artists and the venue with a chance to have some virtual good times.”

The lineup includes: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Phoebe Bridgers on Sept. 1, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion on Sept. 2 and Sam Hunt and Brett Young on Sept. 3.

Artist-audience interaction is encouraged:

Audience chat messages displayed on the faces of the amphitheatre’s defining monoliths for artists to see and react to

Audience ability to help set off pyrotechnics

Viewers’ voice affects the show’s lighting and color schemes

Viewer ability to vote and choose the final encore song

Interchangeable camera views – letting the audience customize and choose the “seat” from which they’re viewing the show

Audience polling that changes the outcome of the light show

The series is a partnership between Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Visible, a cellular service sponsor of Denver Arts & Venues.