DENVER (KDVR) — The iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre was deemed the EDM Venue of the Year at the “EDMMYS” ceremony last month in Los Angeles.

EDM Maniac, an electronic dance music publication and events production company, hosted the awards for the first time this year.

Founder Devin Lezama told FOX31 that thousands of people from around the world voted for their favorite artists, festivals, venues and more.

“Red Rocks was way up there, it was number 1 for Venue of the Year last year,” Lezama said. “It was by a long shot.”

Venue of the Year was among 12 awards. Voters did not have a list to choose from, so options were far from limited.

“People said Red Rocks specifically, which makes the awards so unique,” he said. “There was no nomination round, we don’t want to filter our audience or influence them by any means so we kind of left it open-ended.”

Lezama said voters mentioned some of their favorite things about Red Rocks. He said people loved the diversity of artists that performed there and mentioned great sound, visuals and overall production.

“Red Rocks is an experience and a bucket list item because it’s so beautiful in natural surroundings and people are looking more for those unique experiences with dance music versus going to a club,” Lezama said.

Voter registration is open now for the 2024 EDMMYS, and voting will be open Nov. 1.