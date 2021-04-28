Red Rocks celebrates 80th anniversary with COVID-19 restrictions in place

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Red Rocks Amphitheater will celebrate its 80-year anniversary with a very special concert. Some COVID-19 restrictions are still in place for fans, workers and entertainers as well.

June 15, 1941, the Denver Symphony took the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheater and Colorado‘s music scene was never the same.

In its 80-year history, Red Rocks Amphitheater has never canceled a season – until 2020 that is. That non-season was a $52 million loss to Denver, which owns the amphitheater.

The historic venue is opening slowly, following the city of Denver’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“There are a couple of things that are going to be different. When we open, we will be at reduced capacity, we’re going to have about three thousand people tonight, and going forward,” said Brian Kitts, spokesman for the city of Denver.

With some precautions still in place, how exactly is that affecting the people who work at Red Rocks?

“Masks are still required or anybody who’s working backstage or indoors. Social distance is still important and I think you will see concessionaires be a lot more careful the way they interact with fans,” said Kitts.

There will be changes in the way entertainers interact back stage as well.

“Catering box lunches, the buffet table is probably a thing of the past, I think the way entertainers behave with staff has changed,” said Kitts.

More than 100 events are scheduled for the upcoming 2021 season.