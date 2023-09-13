DENVER (KDVR) — Get your wallet ready: A few new shows have been announced at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next year.

The “Sessanta” tour features a lineup of Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle on stage together. The bands will perform Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m.

Riley Green’s “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” tour is set for Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. Special guests include Tracey Lawrence and Ella Langley.

Ticket sales begin Sept. 15. Fans can buy tickets, including premium options, VIP packages and a shuttle through AXS.

Traditionally, the Red Rocks season begins in April and runs through Halloween. This year, the first show of the year was scheduled to take place on March 31, but that performance by Dabin had to be postponed because of a wildfire burning nearby.

In the past snow has impacted shows in the early and latest parts of the concert season. In 2022, the Global Dub Festival that was scheduled for May 21 was canceled because of snow, as well as several graduations taking place at the amphitheater that week.

In 2019, Illenium’s show scheduled for Oct. 10 was canceled but his shows on Oct. 10 and 11 went on as scheduled.

This year there are more than 90 shows scheduled at the amphitheater, a number that’s on par with recent years, with the exception of the 2020 season which saw major impacts during peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.