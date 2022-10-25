MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre may still have three weeks of shows left in the 2022 concert season, but the iconic venue is already looking ahead to next year after announcing a few of the acts that will grace the stage that sits 6,450 feet above sea level.

According to the venue’s website, Red Rocks’ final 2022 concert will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 with ZHU performing.

However, music fans won’t have to wait long to see which acts will be performing in Morrison come 2023. Red Rocks announced that the 2023 concert season will return on April 1 with big names in electronic, rock and country already being booked.

The following shows are scheduled for the 2023 Red Rocks concert season:

Many of these shows already have tickets for sale or have ticket pre-sales scheduled in the upcoming days. Don’t miss your chance to catch a live performance at one of the most unique concert venues in the world, visit Red Rocks’ website for ticket information.

Red Rocks has only released a taste of what is to come from its 2023 concert season, the venue is sure to announce more shows in the coming months.