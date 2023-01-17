DENVER (KDVR) — The “Queen of Pop” returns to the stage to perform her four decades of mega hits, and one of those stops will be right here in the Mile High City.

Are you ready to live like a “Material Girl?” Global superstar Madonna has announced her 12th tour dubbed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour.”

She announced the tour with a star-studded YouTube video that featured notable names such as Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer urging Madonna to go back on tour.

Madonna will travel to 35 cities across the globe and will make a stop in Denver at Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 25.

If you happen to get tickets to the “Queen of Pop’s” latest show, you will be taken on an artistic journey through four decades as Madonna pays respect to the city of New York where her musical career began.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said Madonna.

Ticket information

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. and it will run through Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.

Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will also have a presale opportunity. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. MST through Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.

General public tickets will go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

The tour will also feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen. Make sure to practice your “Vogue” and grab tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience.