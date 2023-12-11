DENVER (KDVR) — Just after Nicki Minaj released her newest album, the rapper announced that she will be taking the stage at Ball Arena for her biggest tour yet.

She performs next year, but it’s actually not too far away.

She’ll be performing at Ball Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The hip-hop artist has been performing for over a decade. She became “the first woman to score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits” and also holds the record for the “Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries Among Women in the 2010s.”

You might recognize one of her most famous songs “Super Bass” which hit over one billion YouTube views. Her more recent songs include “Barbie World” and “Super Freaky Girl.”

Her tour “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” will be her largest tour to date, with concerts starting in North America and across Europe.

Presale tickets are available on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. and general sale tickets are on sale starting Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. local time on Minaj’s website.