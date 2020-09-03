New Jeopardy! episodes to begin airing on Sept. 14

DENVER (KDVR) – What is a reason for excitement? Jeopardy! is returning to FOX31 in less than two weeks with brand new episodes.

Adding to the good news, is that Alex Trebek is returning as host when the new episodes begin airing on Sept. 14.

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again Jeopardy! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

Trebek was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in early 2019 and has been open about his fight. In July, he announced that his chemotherapy treatments were “paying off.”

The stage has been upgraded to help keep contestants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes include more space between the podiums and a larger distance between Trebek’s lectern and the contestants.

Another change regular Jeopardy! viewers will notice is the return of Ken Jennings in a new role. Jennings, who was recently crowned the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. is a consulting producer this season and will present his own video categories.

“Though I’ve played my last round of Jeopardy! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

The first Jennings category is set to air during this season’s second episode on Sept. 15.