Meow Wolf announces name for Denver exhibition, opening date

DENVER (KDVR) — After months of anticipation, Meow Wolf has announced that its Denver exhibition will be called Convergence Station.

This is the company’s third permanent installation joining Las Vegas and Santa Fe, and it is set to open on Sept. 17.

“Convergence Station is the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery as

passengers traverse new worlds, and like all Meow Wolf locations, labyrinthine mysteries

beckon from its vibrant walls, portals, and wormholes,” a release from the company said.

In 2018, Meow Wolf announced plans to open in Denver in 2020.

“Because Denver is your city, Meow Wolf wants to dream, create, build, work and play with a big, diverse, awesome group of local makers,” Meow Wolf said in a call for artists at the time.

That opening was pushed back by about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a company restructuring.

Channel 2 got a look behind the scenes of Meow Wolf Denver earlier this year.

The exhibition features work from more than 100 local artists including: Kalyn Heffernan, Christopher Nelson, Everything is Terrible!, Molina Speaks, Sofie Birkin and Moment Factory.

Tickets are on sale now, with general admission costing $45 per person. Discounted tickets are available for children under 13, adults over 65 and military service members.