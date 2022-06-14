DENVER (KDVR) — The “Loop Daddy” had already promised a date with Red Rocks-goers for late October, but after predicting how well that is likely to go, Marc Rebillet has announced another show for a Denver-based venue.

The live streaming sensation, who gathered a severe following as the result of many being stuck indoors during the pandemic, will be playing the Mission Ballroom on Oct. 29 as part of his North American tour.

As mentioned before, a concert date set to be housed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre was already on Mr. Rebillet’s books for Halloween-eve, also known as Oct. 30. However, the robe-wielding wonder carries a heavy following in the Mile High and sensed that adding a second central Colorado date was the wise move to ensure that all his fanatic loop diggers were able to witness his one-of-a-kind creations.

Marc Rebillet interacts with the crowd during his performance on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s second weekend on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Presale tickets for the Mission Ballroom show are up for grabs for $44.95 starting on Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. and you can still sign up to qualify. For the rest of the public, $50 tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

His bio on the ticket page reads: “Marc Rebillet is a one-man improvised meltdown. No two shows are ever the same.” This is because, from the outset of his online performances, Marc has created every musical concoction (song) on the spot and sometimes in a “suggestion-from-the-online-crowd-like” fashion.

In the early iterations of his virtual show, viewers of his YouTube live streams would call in and discuss the topic he set forth for the episode. After discussing the topic with the caller, he would then build a song using both his Casio and loop maker. Now that the pandemic has subsided, he is taking that unique Reggie Watts-inspired technique on the road, where you can finally witness him with your own eyes.

So follow suit and snag your robe ahead of time, for when he rolls into town in late August, the city’s robe reserves might be picked clean by all the Loop Daddy-lovers, and it’s well-known that only squares show up robeless to a Marc Rebillet concert.