Local teen stars in Netflix’s ‘The Social Dilemma’

Sophia Hammons of Boulder, Colorado stars in the new Netflix film ‘The Social Dilemma.’ (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On Thursday afternoon, FOX31’s Aimee Lewis will sit down with teenage actress Sophia Hammons and her father at their home in Boulder.

Sophia plays a major role in the eye-opening Netflix film “The Social Dilemma”, a documentary-drama hybrid that explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations. Netflix also describes the movie as a discovery to what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.

Sophia plays the role of Isla, a fictional character who shows the audience what it’s like to be a teenager in today’s social media run world. Sophia started her acting career at a young age and was part of many stage and theater productions in the Boulder area.

Just prior to The Social Dilemma, Sophia appeared in two short films: “Extra Ordinary,” a sci-fi adventure set in the 1950s, and “Rumor,” a contemporary Western. Next year, she will appear in the feature film “Keyhole Garden,” a romantic drama set on the U.S.-Mexico border, alongside Zoe Saldana and Garrett Hedlund.

Lewis is sitting down with the Hammons now, watch FOX31 News at 4:30 to see what she had to say about her role in this viral film.