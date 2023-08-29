MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bandimere Speedway became home to hundreds of races and welcomed thousands of fans over its 65 years in business, and there are only a couple of months left of events at its original location.

The speedway is closing down at the end of the drag racing season. The Bandimere family said earlier this summer that it will take at least one year off of racing and has plans to relocate and create an upgraded track, but no official plans have been released to the public.

Luckily, the speedway has a busy schedule of events planned for its last two months in Morrison so fans have the opportunity to get the Bandimere Speedway experience.

Here are some highlighted events and the remaining schedule for the iconic speedway.

Experience Thunder Mountain from behind the wheel

On Aug. 31, fans 18 years and older are invited to get behind the wheel to drive fast in a friendly competition at the Wide Open Challenge Race. Tickets are $215 before tax, but it includes a thorough racing experience.

Racers will get a tour of the control room, training and two time-trial runs before competing in single elimination races, according to the website. Winners keep racing until a winner is presented with a trophy. Participants will also get souvenirs, two tickets for an upcoming event, photo opportunities and more.

65th Anniversary bracket racing

On Monday, Sept. 4, the speedway is encouraging everyone to wear their oldest Bandimere Speedway T-shirt to celebrate its 65th anniversary.

The person with the oldest T-shirt will win an anniversary prize pack, according to the website. Tickets for this race are $20 for adults, and children 12 years and under get in free.

Jr. Drag Racing

Junior dragster drivers can participate in racecar test days and nights, but there are two events left in the Jr. Drag Racing Series for kids 5-17 to compete in. The winner, runner-up and semifinalists will be awarded with a trophy.

The final junior drag races are on Sept. 16 and Sept. 24. Participant admission costs $45. Tickets for adult spectators are $20 and children 12 years old and younger get in free.

‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’

“No Prep Kings” is a “Street Outlaws” series on the Discovery Channel. In the show, racers travel to different raceways around the country competing on tracks without any preparation. They earn points by winning races and at the end of the season, the racer with the most points is crowned the true No Prep King, according to the website.

The racing series comes to Bandimere Speedway on Sept. 8-9. Adult general admission tickets start at $30 for Friday presale and $40 for Saturday presale. Prices increase $10 at the gate. Kids tickets start at $5. There are other ticketing options, like VIP and super fan seats.

Halloween Spook-Trackular

On Saturday, Oct. 21, there will be more bracket racing, but with a Halloween theme. Plus, racers will decorate their pit areas and bring treats for kids to trick-or-treat at pits during the event.

There will be awards for the best costumes and the best-decorated pits, along with prizes for several other competitions. Additionally, two lucky sweepstakes ticket holders will be chosen for a winner-takes-all all race, and the winner will be awarded $400.

Adult general admission tickets start at $20, and children 12 years and under get in free.

Other events at Bandimere

There will be something happening at Bandimere Speedway nearly every day until its Last Blast Test & Tune on Oct. 22. More details about individual events can be found on the speedway‘s event page.

August

Aug. 30: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

September

Sept. 1-3: Mike’s Hard Lemonade High-Altitude Bracketnationals

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Sept. 8-9: “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” LIVE

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Sept. 15: Street Chaos Rockstar Energy Roll Racing

U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series Sept. 20: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection Sept. 23: Dream Fest

U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association Sept. 27: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

October

Oct. 1: MSU Denver Top Performer (E.T.)/Sunoco King Street Series/JR Race Car Titan 16/Vintage Drag Racing Association

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Oct. 5: Rocky Mountain Race Week 2.0

Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection Oct. 7: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series

eBay Motors Fall Racing Series Oct. 11: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

eBay Motors Fall Racing Series Oct. 15: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series

Halloween Spooktrackular Oct. 22: Last Blast Test & Tune (weather permitting)

The Bandimere family has not yet released any official plans for what the future of Bandimere Speedway holds, but they have said they are looking at some plots of land for an upgraded raceway.

Wherever the raceway goes, the family said the memories and pieces that have added to the fabric that is Bandimere Speedway are irreplaceable.