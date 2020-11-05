KOSI 101.1 begins playing non-stop Christmas music on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver radio station KOSI 101.1 begins its 19-year holiday tradition of playing all Christmas music, all the time starting at noon on Friday.

“We’ve had listeners asking us to change to Christmas music since Labor Day,” said Jim Lawson, KOSI’s program director. “2020 has been a stressful year for everyone, and the time is right to help Denver feel good.”

The holiday music mix ranges from classics like Bing Crosby and Gene Autry, to modern hits from contemporary artists such as Mariah Carey, Michael Buble and Carrie Underwood.

The Christmas music will continue through Christmas Day, the station announced.

In 2018, KOSI caused a controversy by not playing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” The station resumed playing the song after it held a vote on its website, with the vast majority of people voting in favor of keeping the song on the air.