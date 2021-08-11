Jeopardy! announces Mike Richards as new host, Mayim Bialik to host spinoffs

LOS ANGELES (KDVR) — Attention Jeopardy! fans, Mike Richards will be the daily trivia gameshow’s new permanent host when it returns for season 38 this fall.

Richards guest hosted for several weeks in February and March after Alex Trebek’s death. He’s also been the show’s executive producer since 2019 and will continue in that role as he takes over hosting duties.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” Richards said in a statement. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude.”

You can watch Richards weeknights on FOX31 at 6 p.m. during the new season, which starts taping soon and will begin airing on Sept. 13.

Mayim Bialik has also been announced as a host of the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”

The episodes she hosted aired at the end of May and early June.