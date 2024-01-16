DENVER (KDVR) — Five-time Grammy award-winning legend Janet Jackson is bringing her tour to Denver.

Jackson has added 35 dates to her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform at Ball Arena on Sunday, June 16.

Not only will fans get to experience Jackson live on stage again, Nelly will be her special guest at every tour stop.

The 2024 tour follows the success of Jackson’s 2023 run, which was the highest-selling trek of her career, according to Live Nation.

The tour also celebrates her 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

“Being a performer, a showstopper, a true delight is not just what Janet Jackson does. It is who she is,” a release announcing the show quoted from The Boston Globe. “Jackson is a killer live act.”

Ticket information

If you want to see the pop icon live at Ball Arena, grab your credit cards.

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Regular sale tickets will happen two days later on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

VIP packages are also available and will include premium tickets, meet and greet and photo ops with Jackson, pre-show VIP lounge, collectible VIP concert ticket and more.