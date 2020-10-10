Iconic Clocktower Cabaret reopens (again) in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — For the second time since the pandemic began, Denver’s Clocktower Cabaret is attempting a comeback.

The historic, burlesque theater reopened Friday night with two performances. The theater typically seats around 150 people. Friday’s audience: a mere 37.

“When you do what you love, you don’t just give it up easily,” says Staza Stone.

Stone is a performer at the cabaret, her “circlesque” act including stilts and acrobatics.

“It definitely feels different, it feels very triumphant, there’s an air of excitement that we can be open and that we’re back,” she says.

Theater-goers will notice some major changes. Employees, guests and actors must all wear masks, and stuffed animals have filled certain seats to create social distance barriers.

“We’ve reimagined the whole business operation,” says owner Jefferson Arca. “The room looks different, the service is different, the way customers will interact is different.”



Both of Friday’s shows were sold out.

Arca says he’s optimistic they can remain open through the end of the year if support continues.

“That’s the big, million-dollar question,” he says. “I think we can skim by until things change.”