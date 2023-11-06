DENVER (KDVR) — Rock band Hootie & the Blowfish announced a 2024 stop in the Mile High City on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.

The band will perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on July 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are being sold by AXS. Presale begins on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. and tickets for the general public become available on Friday at 10 a.m.

It will be the first time the band has performed in the Denver metro area in five years, having performed at Fiddler’s Green in July 2019.

The band was founded in 1986 in South Carolina and released its first studio album, “Cracked Rear View,” in 1994. The four main members of the band are Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld.

The tour starts in Dallas, Texas, in May and ends in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September.