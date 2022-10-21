(KDVR) — Taylor Swift released her newest album titled “Midnights” on Friday featuring 13 new tracks.

Swift released the album at 3 a.m. because she said she is calling the tracks on the album “3 a.m. tracks.”

“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now,” Swift shared on Twitter.

Here is how you can listen to the album:

You can also buy the full album at Walmart, Target, Records Store Day, and in the iTunes Store.