DENVER (KDVR) — Coors Field in Denver is set to be the site of multiple concerts next fall, and now you can add Green Day to that list.

Thursday morning the iconic rock band announced its 2024 world tour celebrating 30 years of the breakthrough album “Dookie” and 20 years of the crossover hit album “American Idiot.”

The band comes from punk roots in California but has been on pop radio for three decades since the release of “Dookie,” which included hits “When I Come Around,” “Basket Case” and “Welcome to Paradise.”

But the band reached a new level of stardom with 2004’s “American Idiot,” which included “Wake Me Up When September Ends” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” in addition to the titular track “American Idiot”

The band is also expected to play songs off its forthcoming album, “Savior,” which is set to be released in January.

Supporting bands for the tour include The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid as well as more recent stars The Linda Lindas.

The North American leg of the tour includes stops at more than a dozen baseball stadiums across the U.S. in Canada. It kicks off July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. before traversing the East Coast and slowly moving west.

The Denver show is scheduled for Sept. 7 at Coors Field.

Three weeks later, the tour wraps on Sept. 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

A European leg of the tour will take place in May and June. It includes stops in the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland and Germany among other countries.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting a few days earlier on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Green Day’s show will take place at Coors Field the day after singer Kane Brown.