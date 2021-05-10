Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay announce Ball Arena date

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of the duo Dan + Shay, pose in Nashville, Tenn

DENVER (KDVR) — One of music’s most sought-after duos will be landing in Denver on Oct. 24 where they aim to pack Ball Arena to the rafters with denim jeans, and country-loving screams.

The music award magnet of an act that is Dan + Shay are set to return to the Mile-High City to make good on their promise to resume a pandemic-paused tour.

the (arena) tour is OFFICIALLY happening and kicks off september 9th. also excited to announce the we have added LA + san diego to the tour. pre-sale for these shows starts today at 10 am pt (code: arena), and all other tickets on sale now. ❤️https://t.co/AnGbAoKarg pic.twitter.com/vdCbsyYIJe — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 10, 2021

With The Band Camino and singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress in tow, Dan + Shay will kick off their 2021 tour scheduled to run from Sept. 9 to Dec. 17.

The musical duo that has accumulated nearly eight billion global streams will be honoring all previously purchased tickets according to a press release.

The one-time Kelly Clarkson collaborators recently made headlines by becoming the first band to ever win the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three years in a row.

Tickets for their Denver date start at $60 and can be found on their website.

It may feel like 10,000 hours stand between you and the moment when Dan + Shay perform their chart topping “10,000 Hours,” but the wait to begin waiting is at long last over.