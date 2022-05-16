DENVER (KDVR) — Earth’s most successful virtual act hasn’t toured since the outset of the pandemic when a majority of live acts were sidelined to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now, news from the cartoon band’s front office has sent fans’ hearts, continent-wide, aflutter.

According to the Gorillaz homepage, spacey lead singer 2D, conflicted bassist Murdoc, lead guitarist Noodle and the ghost-hosting drummer Russel Hobbs are set to venture out on their first statewide tour since the pandemic all but erased concerts from everyday life. Fortunately for those living in the Mile High, they’ve put Ball Arena on their to-do list.

Damon Albarn, the soft-spoken creator of the world-renowned cartoon outfit and the former frontman of London-based powerhouse Blur, is bringing his non-fictitious 14-piece band to the Centennial State as part of their 21-stop tour.

The dispensers of “Clint Eastwood,” the turn-of-the-century track written in celebration of sunshine-bag ownership, will be accompanied on the first 19 dates of their tour by former collaborators EARTHGANG. The supporting act on the final two tour dates will be Jungle.

If you count yourself amongst the fanatics of this lore-expanding musical act, then make sure you avoid finding yourself on a melancholy hill of sorts in early fall. The only way to achieve this is by purchasing a ticket to the Ball Arena show when they go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

It is sure to be a competitive affair, so make sure you are not the last living soul to log in on Thursday, otherwise, you might simply have to throw up the white flag.

Gorillaz announce North American tour for fall 2022

The Live Nation-produced tour will hit all of the following towns during their North American sweep:

Sept 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sept 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Sept 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sept 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sept 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sept 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center (joined by Jungle for this performance)

Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena (joined by Jungle for this performance)

Again, if you are certain you can’t properly complete 2022 without a Gorillaz sighting under your belt, then be sure to sign in to Live Nation on Thursday to snag your ticket before they all hit the wonderfully pricey realm of third-party ticket markets.