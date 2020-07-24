Garth Brooks to play at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) – Gather up your friends in low places and make plans to head north to Cheyenne next summer for the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days.

In addition to everything you’re used to from the event, this year’s celebration will honor legendary country musician and rodeo champion Chris LeDoux.

To make the part even bigger, Garth Brooks announced that he will be returning and putting on a show.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation just kicked off it’s 365 to 125 fundraising campaign. The event is scheduled to take place from July 23 to Aug. 1.

Donations to the 365 to 125 Campaign will be matched up to $200,000. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit cfdrodeo.co/foundation or email Roger Schreiner at foundation@cfdrodeo.com.