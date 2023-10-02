DENVER (KDVR) — The Foo Fighters announced a national stadium tour for next summer that includes one night at Empower Field.

This is an extension of the band’s “Everything or Nothing At All” tour, which began earlier this year and has primarily been comprised of festival appearances including Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience last month.

The Denver show is scheduled for Aug. 3, about halfway through the 12 announced shows.

Other stops include two nights at Citi Field in New York, two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and single nights at Fenway Park in Boston, Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Target Field in Minneapolis, Petco Park in San Diego, Providence Park in Portland, Oregon and T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The openers at Empower Field will be Pretenders and Mammoth WVH, other stops will have different openers including The Hives, Amyl and the Sniffers, L7 and Alex G.

Tickets for the Empower Field show will be available on presale for City cardmembers beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. General on-sale starts Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.