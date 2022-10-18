DENVER (KDVR) — Sir Elton John is saying farewell to the yellow brick road one last time in Denver, and the best part is you won’t have to wait long to see the show.

Ball Arena made a surprise announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Rocket Man himself will be back in Denver in just two weeks on Friday, Nov. 4.

After more than half a century on the road, John is bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” back to the Mile High City for what might be the final time.

John, 75, has had a legendary career complete with one diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums. According to his website, John is the most successful solo male in the history of the American charts and the third most successful artist overall, behind only Madonna and the Beatles.

John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” is an ongoing tour that began back in September 2018. The tour is intended to be John’s final tour and has had multiple dates added on in the past four years. This will be the second time this tour will play in Denver.

Grab your feather boas and eccentric glasses because presale on Ticketmaster begins in just two days on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.