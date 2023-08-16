DENVER (KDVR) — Ed Sheeran’s “+-=÷x Tour,” also known as “The Mathematics Tour,” is coming to Denver this weekend.

“The Shape of You” singer takes over Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Saturday, Aug. 19. The stadium show follows a separate sold-out performance set for Friday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

Fans can still purchase tickets to the stadium show from Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $49.

The Grammy-winning singer released his album “Subtract” in May. His tour setlist is available online so fans can prepare for the show.

Schedule

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for fans to find their seats and buy food, drinks and merchandise.

The show starts at 6 p.m. Khalid and Cat Burns will open the show before Sheeran takes the stage.

The venue cautions fans about heavy traffic between 4-8 p.m. around the stadium and suggests getting there early.

Parking and transportation

Parking lots open at 2 p.m. and a pass costs $40 plus fees. Space is already limited, so plan to purchase parking ahead of time.

Fans can also use alternate transit options like the RTD light rail. The W Line has stops at the Decatur-Federal Station and Mile High Station, which also has a stop for the E Line. RTD fares are free for the month of August.

The stadium’s rideshare dropoff and pickup location is on Howard Place south of parking lot M. Scooter riders should park at the Broncos Bridge or the Ring Walk.

What you can bring

Don’t forget, the venue is cashless, so bring a debit or credit card to make purchases.

All guests will need to pass through security and have their bags inspected. Only clear bags, fanny packs, or one-gallon plastic storage bags are allowed. Bags must be within 12 inches long by 6 inches wide by 12 inches high.

Small clutch bags or purses that are 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches or smaller are also allowed.

Fans can’t bring certain items like stainless steel water bottles, weapons, or signs that may block another guest’s view.

View a more comprehensive list of banned items on the Empower Field website.

Weather forecast

The current weather forecast for Saturday has a high of 93 degrees and a low of 64 degrees.

There may be some clouds in the sky and light wind throughout the day between 5-10 mph.